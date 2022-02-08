Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 1,319,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market cap of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.