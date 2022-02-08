Spyglass Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,383,769 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,383,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,848,000. Affirm accounts for 3.8% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.
Shares of AFRM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 34,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,699,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
