STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $147.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $148.52 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 751,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,050. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

