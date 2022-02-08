Stellar Price Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.19 billion and $630.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00135376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00189135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00030972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.69 or 0.07144662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055252 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,231 coins and its circulating supply is 24,879,671,951 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

