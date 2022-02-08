Stephens Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.
TSN stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.