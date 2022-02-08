Stephens Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $115.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

TSN stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

