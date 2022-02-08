Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.53) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.53).

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €18.15 ($20.86). The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,364. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($33.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.44 and its 200 day moving average is €22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.