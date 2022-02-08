Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.53) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.53).

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €18.15 ($20.86). The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,364. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($33.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.44 and its 200 day moving average is €22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

