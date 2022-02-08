Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 3,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CXDO stock remained flat at $$4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. 34,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Crexendo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

