Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gossamer Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,195 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,424% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $682.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.