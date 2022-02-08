StockNews.com Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

DGII stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50. Digi International has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $688.79 million, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

