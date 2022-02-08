StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $299.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.80. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

