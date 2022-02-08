StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NEU opened at $299.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.80. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.33.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
