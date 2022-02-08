StockNews.com Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.14. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $118.83 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.50.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.76, for a total transaction of $658,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

