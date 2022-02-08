StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97, Yahoo Finance reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

