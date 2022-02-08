StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.22.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
