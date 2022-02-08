StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.97. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $74,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

