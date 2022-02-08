Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.91. Storm Resources shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

SRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

