Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Down 4.5%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €108.40 ($124.60) and last traded at €109.80 ($126.21). Approximately 41,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €115.00 ($132.18).

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($159.77) price target on Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($177.01) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($165.52) price objective on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €125.63 and a 200-day moving average of €130.07.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

