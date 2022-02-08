Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,338,000 after purchasing an additional 589,008 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $222,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $87.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

