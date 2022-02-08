Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.61. The company had a trading volume of 63,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $240.46 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

