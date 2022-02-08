Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,747. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

