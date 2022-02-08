Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.76. 1,536,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,777,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.36. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.01 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $619.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

