Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 711,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $94,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,635,939 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.