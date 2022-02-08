Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $27.35. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 4,495 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,218 shares of company stock worth $13,635,939 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $955,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

