Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.85 per share for the year.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after purchasing an additional 309,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.