SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SXC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.