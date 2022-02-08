Supremex (TSE:SXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.53

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 65586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.96 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.82 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Supremex Company Profile (TSE:SXP)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

