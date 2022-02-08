SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $244.11 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00010591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $595.45 million and approximately $244.11 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105393 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,031,971 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

