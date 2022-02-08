Suzano (SUZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SUZ opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 127,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

