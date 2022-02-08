SVB Leerink Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $101.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,612,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

