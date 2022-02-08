SVB Leerink Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $101.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. 23,612,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,191,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,095,000 after acquiring an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

