Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $106.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SEB Equities lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 121,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

