Swmg LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Swmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after buying an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,805,000 after buying an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36.

