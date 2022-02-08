Swmg LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Swmg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.