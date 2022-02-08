Swmg LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Swmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.