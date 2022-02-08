Swmg LLC Sells 699 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Swmg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.61 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.