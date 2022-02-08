T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.05 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.