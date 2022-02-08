Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

