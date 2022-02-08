Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

