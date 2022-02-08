Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.
TTWO stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.