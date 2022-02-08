Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $175.10 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

