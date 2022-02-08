Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,377. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

