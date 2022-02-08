Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $532.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.