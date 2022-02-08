Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THNPF shares. Societe Generale began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of Technip Energies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.