Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.15

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.15 and last traded at C$44.06, with a volume of 635444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.27.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.