Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-$1.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.86-$7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.00. 1,838,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.