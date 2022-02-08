Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

