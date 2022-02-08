Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Feb 8th, 2022

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:TDC traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

