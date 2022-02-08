Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Teradata also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

