Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 41,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

