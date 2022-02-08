Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $42.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 37,381 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

