Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.28, but opened at $42.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 37,381 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
