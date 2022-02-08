TerraKRW 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $88,428.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $31.75 million and approximately $88,428.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,604,226,701 coins and its circulating supply is 38,603,497,592 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

