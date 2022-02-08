Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.860-$0.910 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

